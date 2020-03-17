More rain for Floyd County as temperatures begin to rise

While people continue to quarantine and work from home, it's likely we're going to see more rain.
Over the next week, the Northwest Georgia area will have at least a 20% chance of rain every day, according to the National Weather Service website. Not only will the rain continue but the temperatures will begin to rise as well, reaching a high of 81 degrees on Thursday and a low of 52 degrees Friday night.
On Wednesday, there is potential for foggy weather before 9 a.m. and thunderstorms after 10 a.m.
Dylan Lusk, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said that the one of the main reasons for this weather is that air is moving North from the South and the tropics.
"We also have a dome of high pressure that has been sitting near us, even though high pressure isn't associated with rainy weather," he said.
"In this case, we're getting a lot of moisture that's streaming in from the South (tropics) and those areas as well. So we're getting warmth and we're getting rain."
Lusk said there is potential for thunderstorms this coming Friday and Friday night. However, the meteorologist said that at this moment, the storms shouldn't become severe.
"As we move forward, we're getting into a time of year that is definitely a bit of a peak for us and we expect to see severe weather," he said.
Lusk said that severe weather isn't exactly guaranteed this week, but it is a time of year when it could easily occur.
So far this month, Rome has received just under four inches of rain, as stated on the National Weather Service website. Around this time back in February, rainfall had reached around seven inches.
High chances of precipitation will continue into next Monday as well.