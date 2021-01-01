A lot more daily life took place online in 2020 than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and when left unchecked, that put some kids at an even greater risk from sexual predators.
That risk is something the Floyd County Police Department, in partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, stepped up to curb in 2020.
"We are part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the GBI," said former FCPD Sgt. Misty Pledger, who now works in a part-time capacity. "I have a set of criteria I have to go by. I never reach out (to predators). They come to me."
In 2020 alone, Pledger's work online helped nab potential child predators from all over Georgia and several states across the country traveling to Floyd County for sex with someone they thought to be a minor.
"Some are really quick, some take months," said Pledger, who has worked in a reserve capacity since October. "This year has been much higher with kids being home and being online more. The numbers have definitely been high."
Before the pandemic even became an issue, five men had already been arrested in Floyd County and charged with attempted child molestation for contacting someone they believed to be a child online and sending explicit messages or photos.
Several more were arrested in February, March and April, with an uptick following the state's shelter-in-place policy due to coronavirus, including three men arrested in one weekend in mid-April.
By late-May, FCPD put out a release saying they'd already made 40 arrests linked to online predator stings -- a number attributed to the pandemic -- and the numbers remained steady the rest of the year.
It's a task that can consume your daily life if you let it, according to Pledger, whose work was even recognized by the ICAC Task Force this year with recognitions for most arrests for an agency and most traveler cases. Travelers are suspects who come from outside the jurisdiction.
"When I was in it full time, I was in it 24/7," Pledger said. "I had to get on a schedule so I could have that family time because it is non stop."
Though not a pleasant one, the job of becoming a watchdog for children online has become a labor of love for Pledger, who has been with the FCPD since 2012.
"I had already been working in crimes against children, so it's something near and dear to my heart," Pledger said. "In police work we're generally reactive, but this is one of the things we can do to stop before someone gets hurts."
She said preventing these crimes is something the entire department and its leadership puts a lot of support behind.
"I wouldn't have gotten to do what I do if not for the leadership of the department," Pledger said.
While police can't prevent all predatory activity online, Pledger said parents and other adults can help keep an eye on the internet activity of the kids they care about.
"Be aware of what your kids are doing online even if you think you've taught your kids or have already talked to them," Pledger said. "Always check and get into their social media accounts. If you wouldn't take your child and let them out on the street where anyone can access to them, don't let them have social media either."