A report from the arrests of three men confirm details about how two Rome women died before their bodies were dumped over a bridge as more people were jailed Friday in the wake of the investigation.
Once the bodies of Vanita Nicole Richardson and Truvenia Clarece Campbell had been dropped over the side of the bridge, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation affidavit stated the three men then took Richardson's gold Toyota Corolla to Fulton County where they burned it.
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28; Devin Lashawn Watts, 36; and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 23, have all been charged with murder as well as theft and abandonment of a dead body. All three men had been previously arrested and were being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.
On Friday, agents arrested Kayra Vinnette Morgan-Edwards, 28, on felony false statements and writings and concealment of facts. She is accused lying and concealing information from GBI agents during the investigation. Edwards is a former jail officer with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. She was terminated on April 18, 2019, according to jail records.
Julie Ann Satterfield, 38, was also arrested Friday on a felony charge of making false statements, meth possession as well as possession of drug related objects.
The GBI was called in by Rome police to investigate the killings of Richardson and Campbell — half-sisters whose bodies were discovered off the East Rome Bypass on May 13.
Investigators determined the two were shot to death sometime between the evening of May 12 and the morning of May 13 before being dropped over the side of the Etowah River Bridge on the bypass with bags over their heads.
Richardson and Campbell were last seen alive in Richardson’s 1997 gold Toyota Corolla during the evening of May 12. The car was later found burned in Fulton County.
There have been several arrests made in the course of the investigation which may not be directly tied to the killings.
As local and state law enforcement served search and arrest warrants several other people who at this point appear to not have participated in the killings.
Several other people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Jatavious Markel Smith, 26, is charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute. Smith is accused of having a .38 caliber Taurus revolver as well as marijuana in a 2007 Chevy Tahoe on May 18 at a Branham Avenue address.
Alec Heath Brogdon,18, is charged with selling a stolen Glock .380 pistol to Watts back in May. He was arrested on July 17.
However, the Brown, Watts and Pullen were all originally arrested on different charges and then charged with murder this past Thursday.
Police arrested Brown and Watts a few days after the women’s bodies were found, following searches conducted at the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard on May 18 and 19.
Brown was originally charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers. He was released on bond and then arrested in Bartow County on drug charges a few days later. Watts was originally arrested on a charge of being a convicted felon in the possession of a stolen firearm and theft charges. Pullen was arrested this past Friday on drug possession charges and a probation warrant.