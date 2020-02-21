Jamie Griffin used to be on 52 daily medications to treat her seven mental illnesses.
That was about 20 years ago. Today, she's only on two prescriptions and one of them is for seizures. To Griffin and her parents, Jim and Bonnie Moore, this is nothing short of a miracle.
It's something they like to refer to as "being in recovery from mental illness" and it's the topic of discussion at Rome's monthly National Alliance on Mental Illness local affiliate educational meeting Monday at First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
"We want people to know recovery is possible," said Bonnie, the president of NAMI Rome. "We want people to understand there is hope and to never give up. There's always something out there."
Although Griffin, 37, knows she will never be completely free of all of her mental health demons, she feels she's come a long way with the help of a supportive husband, family, friends and the right counselors.
She's even doing some counseling of her own through NAMI's peer-to-peer program and loves to speak to groups -- especially law enforcement -- to educate as many people in the community as possible about mental illness.
"I like to tell my stories to police and to churches and schools and almost anybody who would like to hear it," Griffin said. "It can take years and years and years to get the right medication regimen, so it's important to be patient and understand what someone might be going through."
Her mother said she believes her youngest daughter's troubles might have begun in utero.
"It was a difficult pregnancy and birth," Moore said. "She also had concussions and other traumatic things happen to her."
Moore said they knew something was wrong when Griffin would have uncontrolled temper tantrums, severe mood swings and sleep disorders before she was even a toddler.
"We tried to get help for her, but doctors would say it was just because she was the third child or because she was a girl," Moore said. "We knew better. I'm kind of a tiger and wasn't going to give up."
It wasn't until she was 14 and had attempted suicide for the first time that she was finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It would be the first of 23 total hospitalizations over the next two decades.
But to Griffin, putting a name to her illness was one of the happiest days of her life, she said.
"I finally knew what was wrong with me," she said. "I had always struggled with issues within myself and I didn't really know what was going on."
At 15, doctors added "borderline personality" to her diagnosis, followed by severe anxiety and panic disorder.
At 29 she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and only about six months ago, anorexia was added to the list.
The PTSD, she believes, came from being in an abusive relationship that nearly killed her.
"He poured lighter fluid on me and almost set me on fire," she said. "By the grace of God, he didn't do it."
It wasn't the first time she'd had a brush with death. The second time she tried to overdose to end her own life, she was rushed to Intensive Care to have her stomach pumped.
"If we didn't get to the hospital as fast as we did," she said, "I probably would not be here."
Although she's still trying to get a handle on the eating disorder, she feels she's kicked her manic-depression to the curb and is looking forward to a bright future with her husband, Craig Griffin -- who also struggles with mental illness.
"The word recovery is a strong, powerful word," said Griffin. "But I couldn't be more proud of myself. I've gone through all of those troubles and came through it and saw the light at the end of the tunnel. I know if I can do it, others can, too."