From left: Sledge Tech President Dustin Sledge, Industrial Sales Manager Ron Morris, FCS CCA Robotics and Engineering student Evan Jenkins, FCS CCA Robotics & Engineering Teacher Kevin Van Der Horn and Inside Sales Manager Briana Miller pose with the machine Jenkins designed through his internship with Sledge Tech.
An internship is where a student normally goes and learns about a job, but a recent one between a Floyd County College and Career Academy student and a local company may lead to a marketable innovation.
Sledge Tech is an industrial company based in Lindale that specializes in air filtration systems. The principals in the company met at the CCA in 2008 -- Dustin Sledge, Industrial Sales Manager Ron Morris and Inside Sales Manager Briana Miller.
"I was actually in the healthcare pathway at the time," Sledge said. "After studying nursing for a while in college, I realized it wasn't the path for me."
The company has a mix of salesmen and marketing, but they don't have anyone who specializes in technical drawing and equipment innovation. The recent CCA partnership may change that.
"The relationship between us and the college and career academy is using their resources where we lack and developing their students grow into productive adults," Sledge said. "So we teamed with one of their students to design a product to come to market.
That student is Evan Jenkins, a Coosa High School senior studying the Robotics and Engineering pathway. Through Sledge Tech and the CCA, Jenkins was able to develop a prototype for an odor control system.
"So say a restaurant has a smelly kitchen. They would roll this device in, turn it on and active carbon would be released to absorb those odors," Sledge said. "We're actually in the preliminary stages of that and Evan created the drawings for us to pitch it to manufacturers and he's done a phenomenal job with it."
This week Jenkins and Sledge gave a presentation to the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy Board of Directors and showcased the prototype that Jenkins built.
Sledge Tech will then take Jenkins' schematics and drawings and send it to their manufacturers to get pricing to produce the product.
Sledge said Jenkins their first intern, but they're looking at creating more potential internships for students to pursue, such as sales, marketing and engineering. These internships would eventually expand beyond the CCA and be open to other students in the Rome-Floyd County community.
Sledge Tech's relationship with the CCA doesn't stop there. The company and Jenkins are also installing a special air filtration system for the construction lab at the CCA building that will filter out sawdust.