Model High School senior Clay Koehler recently achieved Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank attainable in BSA Scouting.
A member of Troop 30B, chartered by the Shannon Sportsman’s Club, Koehler is one of only 2% of all Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He received the award on Sept. 1 at his Court of Honor ceremony at the Shannon Scout Hut.
To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn 21 merit badges, fulfill leadership roles, and complete a comprehensive service project in the community.
Koehler earned 24 merit badges. He sought input from teachers and administrators at Model High School about areas in need of an upgrade. Several mentioned the need for trash cans in the courtyard that don't fall over under windy conditions.
With the help of Scout Master Max McAdams, Koehler used his leadership skills to work with other scouts to accomplish the goal. Koehler built a trash can holder prototype, and then five Boy Scout groups produced the rest. Model High Principal Kevin Strickland met with Koehler to determine the best placement and supervise the installation. Upon completion of the project, both the community improvement and conservation components were addressed.
Koehler started with Scouts in the second grade when he was 8 years old. He has traveled with Troop 30B on trips to Great Smoky Mountains National Park as well as many weekend camping and backpacking adventures. Koehler is also a member of the Order of the Arrow and the MHS football and wrestling teams. He is the son of John Clayton and Tracey Koehler.
After graduation, he plans to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College to earn a diploma in Electrical Systems Technology.