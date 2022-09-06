Clay Koehler

Clay Koehler recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. As part of this, his service project was to design and construct a trash can holder prototype to be used in the courtyard at Model High School.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In