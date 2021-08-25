A Model High School student was arrested on weapons charges Wednesday after bringing a loaded 9mm pistol and hunting knife to school.
"This morning, information was brought to the attention regarding the possibility of a student possessing a firearm on school grounds," a letter from MHS principal Kevin Strickland stated. "Upon launching an investigation, the student in question admitting to having the weapon and it was confiscated immediately."
Floyd County police arrested the 16-year-old student and have charges of two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime, two counts of weapon possession in a school zone, underage possession of a handgun, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a vape pending as of Wednesday morning.
"There was never a threat but the incident is being investigated by the Floyd County Police Department," said FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher.
Strickland stated that it is the school system's policy that anyone who brings a weapon on school property or to a school sponsored event will face disciplinary consequences. He didn't say specifically what consequences the student will face.
"This issue has been addressed and there was never any threat to Model High School staff or students," Strickland wrote.
The principal asked that parents speak to their children about the importance of school safety and said the staff at the school encourages students to feel comfortable when reporting information that compromises their safety or the safety of others.