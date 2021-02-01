Students and staff at Model High School are mourning the death of 2020 graduate Bradley Coleman "Cole" Couey who died Sunday afternoon in a two vehicle wreck on I-16 near Swainsboro.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Couey was a passenger in a pick up truck driven by Jordan Hunter Thomas, 19 of Alto, who was also killed in the wreck.
The teenagers were on their way back to classes at Georgia Southern University. Troopers reported that Thomas was east bound between 4:30 and 5 p.m. in the outside lane of I-16 at mile marker 93.5 in Emanuel County when Thomas lost control of the vehicle on slick pavement.
The pick up truck spun out and veered off the south shoulder of the interstate and slammed into a tree before coming to a rest.
Couey was the 2019 Mr. Model High School.
He was a wide receiver for the football team and a shooting guard for the Blue Devil basketball team and active in many other school activities.