Students and staff at Model High School are mourning the death of 2020 graduate Bradley Coleman "Cole" Couey who died Sunday afternoon in a two vehicle wreck on Interstate 16 near Swainsboro.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Couey was a passenger in a pick up truck driven by Jordan Hunter Thomas, 19, of Alto, who was also killed in the wreck.
The teenagers were on their way back to classes at Georgia Southern University. Troopers reported that Thomas was driving eastbound in the outside lane of I-16 at mile marker 93.5 in Emanuel County between 4:30 and 5 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on slick pavement.
The pickup truck spun out and veered off the south shoulder of the interstate and slammed into a tree before coming to a rest.
"The Model family is devastated by the loss," reads a statement from Floyd County Schools. "He was popular in the Model community and well-known throughout the school district among his friends, peers, coaches, and educators."
Couey was a three-sport athlete at Model and was Mr. Model High 2019.
"The memory of his legacy will forever be impressed upon our hearts. Our sincerest love and prayers go out to his family during this extremely difficult time," the school system statement said.
His father, Brad Couey, is also a graduate of MHS and a member of the Local School Governance Team. Cole's mother, Brandi, is a longtime teacher in the Model area and currently teaches 8th grade at MHS. His sister Annie is an 8th grade Blue Devil.