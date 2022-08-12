International Paper announced Friday that Clay Ingram has been named mill manager of the Rome Containerboard Mill and will assume overall leadership responsibility for the facility.
Kevin Walls, the previous mill manager, has been promoted to vice president, of manufacturing containerboard for the company.
Ingram is native to Floyd County, raised on a family farm just outside of Rome. He's a Model High School graduate who received his masters degree at the University of Alabama. Ingram has more than 18 years of experience in manufacturing and the paper industry, and began working for the Rome mill in 2011, then as part of Temple-Inland.
Once he joined International Paper as part of the Temple-Inland acquisition of 2012, Ingram has held a variety of manufacturing and commercial roles across the country, including Newport, Ind.; Flint River, Ga.; and International Paper’s Global Headquarters in Memphis, Tenn.
Ingram returns to Rome from his most recent position of manager of technical services, containerboard.
“My family and I are thankful to be able to return home, and I am honored to hold the position as International Paper Rome Mill Manager,” Ingram said. “I understand the valuable position this mill plays in community involvement, workforce development and economic development, and I am proud to support the 550 dedicated team members at our mill through deliberate focus on safety, engagement and performance.”
The International Paper Rome Containerboard Mill began operation in 1954 and produces high quality containerboard used for an assortment of packaging products.
The mill became a part of the International Paper enterprise with the Temple-Inland acquisition of 2012 and has since made significant capital and development improvements.