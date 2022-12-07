The State of Georgia has selected Model Elementary School for national recognition as a 2022 National ESEA Distinguished School.
Model was selected because of its success in educational programs and the progress made by its students.
Each state may only name two schools as National ESEA Distinguished Schools per year, making it an especially prestigious honor.
“I am very proud of the students, teachers, administrators, and staff at Model Elementary School," said Floyd County School Superintendent Glenn White. "This is an amazing award for Model Elementary. To be one of only two schools in the state of Georgia to receive this award is very impressive. This is another example of the outstanding schools, students, teachers, administrators, and staff that we have in the Floyd County School System."
According to Model Elementary Principal Aimee Hays, when she became principal seven years ago, the phrase, "We Are Model," was born as she and staff discussed how the original Model School in 1901 served as one of the seven original congressional district 'model' schools for the state of Georgia. Each year, school improvement plans have been written to achieve annual growth and increased achievement.
"I worked closely with our staff, students and stakeholders to revise our mission statement so that it was a true reflection of Model Elementary, Hays said. "We are passionate about fostering relationships, community, character, and academic excellence."
According to Hays, the words of their mission and vision are much more than a section on a page or a check within our strategic plan.
"Fostering positive relationships with our students and community creates the foundation of our culture." she said. In addition, our robust instructional cycle that has supported our academic achievement as reflected by our overall content mastery that placed us in the top 5% of performance for our state."
Hays added that the support of every single member of the school's staff and central office is a difference maker in making Model Elementary the National Distinguished School that they have been recognized.
Model Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country to be recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022.
A project of NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students. The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:
CATEGORY 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth, as determined by each state.
CATEGORY 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups, as determined by each state.
CATEGORY 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.).
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education. The Association is a membership organization made up of State ESEA Program Administrators, and their staff from each of the states and territories, charged with managing their state federal education program. They ensure compliance with federal regulations, but more importantly, work to see that all children — especially those living in economically disadvantaged conditions — have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education. NAESPA implements the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight selected schools that have successfully used their ESEA federal funds to improve education for all students–including economically disadvantaged students. More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the ESEA Network website: www.ESEAnetwork.org.