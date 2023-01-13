Despite a pandemic and near freezing temperatures a diverse group of locals gathered in Rome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 to spread a message of unity and equality. This year's Freedom March takes place Monday at 11:30 a.m.
MLK Day celebrations and observances in Rome will take place this weekend and Monday.
On Saturday, Saturday there will be a family prayer breakfast at the Lovejoy Church Life Center, 436 Branham Ave., with Rome Middle School Principal Christian Barnes and featuring the MLK Jr. Children’s choir. Tickets for the breakfast are on sale at Kroger. Contact Lisa Outlaw at 706-204-1489 for table sales.
On Sunday, there will be an ecumenical service at the First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., featuring keynote speaker Pastor R.L. White of Atlanta and musical guest Ahmad Hall & Friends.
Rome’s Martin Luther King Commission is hosting their annual community Freedom March on Monday, Jan. 16, in downtown Rome at 11:30 a.m.
Everyone who’s attending is asked to meet at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street. From there, the march will go down Broad Street and end at Rome City Hall.
Following Monday’s Freedom March, there will be a program at the Rome City Auditorium at noon, featuring keynote speaker Minister Stephen Samuel and musical guest Ahmad Hall & Friends.
During the program, former Rome school system teacher and community activist Willie Mae Samuel will be honored.
Samuel spent more than 30 years in the school system. She’s also the founder of the African American Connection for the Performing Arts as well as a columnist for the Rome News-Tribune.
Lunch will be served following the noon program at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.