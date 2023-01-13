We shall overcome

Despite a pandemic and near freezing temperatures a diverse group of locals gathered in Rome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 to spread a message of unity and equality. This year's Freedom March takes place Monday at 11:30 a.m.

