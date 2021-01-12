The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission’s annual celebration weekend won’t be the same this year, but there are two virtual events planned for the weekend, as well as a free drive-through lunch on Monday.
MLK Commission chair Sundai Stevenson said they have canceled the Friday talent show and the Monday march, but the Family Prayer Breakfast and the ecumenical church service will both still go on, virtually.
“What King fought for is even more important right now than ever before,” Stevenson said.
The prayer breakfast will be livestreamed on the “6 Wills” Facebook page at 9 a.m. Saturday. People can tune in from their own homes as Pastor Steve Caldwell from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church delivers the message.
The ecumenical service will also be livestreamed at 5 p.m. on Sunday and can be viewed from the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Rev. Bernard Young will be the main speaker at that event.
On Monday, the MLK Commission invites anyone, especially those who are food insecure, to come and get a plate from the Rome Civic Center drive-through lunch. Starting at 11 a.m., members and volunteers will be handing out to-go boxes of chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls and desserts.
They’ll be serving lunch until 1 p.m. or until they run out of food.
While Stevenson said she is sad they can’t do the usual events this year, she said they must be respectful and responsible when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t want anyone getting sick,” she said.
She hopes that they can get back to their traditional celebrations by next year.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful will also be hosting a community cleanup under the Turner McCall Bridge on Monday in honor of MLK Jr. Day. The cleanup will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and participants can park in the Garner and Glover Co. lot at 135 E. Eighth Ave.