Midian Roofing in Rome announced longtime employee Dominick Pennachio as the new vice president of the company.
CEO TJ Hamilton said Pennachio was his mentor for three years before he joined Midian Roofing, where he’s been working for seven years. He said Pennachio helped increase the company’s profits by 70% between 2016 and 2021.
“He has helped grow our company by about double since he’s been with us,” Hamilton said. “Because of his eagerness, dedication, and his brilliance, we want to reward him with that title.”
Because of their recent growth boom, Midian Roofing will be expanding their offices and opening a new location off Shorter Avenue. Hamilton said they bought the property and began remodeling it this year. Within the next couple of weeks, the work will be finished and the space will be open to the public.
“We’ve got more plans to expand even farther,” Hamilton stated.
On June 22, the company will hold a ribbon cutting in honor of their new office and a celebration for their new VP. The event will be held on the first floor of the new Midian Roofing building at 402 Shorter Ave. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re going to have food trucks and a ribbon cutting. We’re going to feed everybody and have ourselves a good old party,” Hamilton said.