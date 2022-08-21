Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car

Rome High School football players Cesar Parker (from left), Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore rushed to the aid of a motorist involved in a wreck Friday morning in front of the school.

 Rome City Schools
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In