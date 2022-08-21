Rome High School football players Cesar Parker (from left), Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore rushed to the aid of a motorist involved in a wreck Friday morning in front of the school.
Plans to convert the Comfort Inn and Suites property on Chateau Drive into micro-apartments will go before the Rome City Commission on Monday night.
The board also will hold public hearings and decide on applications for an indoor gun range on Dean Avenue and a church on Branham Avenue.
Commissioners will start their 6:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall by presenting Good Samaritan Awards to six Rome High School football players who ran to free a woman trapped in her car after a crash outside the school on Aug. 12. The board also is slated to rule on a recommended suspension of the alcohol and entertainment licenses at Peaches nightclub on Broad Street.
The pre-meeting caucus starts at 5 p.m. and both sessions are public.
This is the second time the Comfort Inn micro-apartments project will go before the board. It was sent back to the planning commission last month for more input from the citizen board.
A number of hotel conversions have been approved or proposed lately. City commissioners said at their July meeting that there’s a need to codify the requirements going forward. Some also expressed concern about the loss of hotel/motel tax revenue if more hotels convert to apartments.
The gun range and church — both of which need special use permits to operate — have the backing of the planning commission.
Greg Gibson wants to open an indoor gun range at 1200 Dean Ave. as an extension of the Rome Gun and Pawn and RGP Ranges. It would have 10 shooting lanes, a classroom and a showroom.
On Branham Avenue, the brick building at the corner of Cherokee Street is zoned for residential use but has been used as a community center for several years.
A representative of the church told the planning board that services would be held Sunday mornings and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. They also plan to host meals to feed homeless people on Thursday evenings.