"The metro drug task force has been busy and I'm glad to see it," Commissioner Scotty Hancock said at the Floyd County Public Safety meeting Thursday morning.
Between April and May, the Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force has brought in a significant amount of drugs off the streets, totaling over $380,000 in street value altogether.
In April, the task force made 22 arrests, which included 81 felony charges and 23 misdemeanor charges, according to Task Force Commander Sgt. Cathy Taylor. The task force executed 11 search warrants and seized five firearms, 2,244 grams of marijuana, three grams of heroin, 85 grams of meth and 114 grams of other drugs, which is usually prescription pills or THC products.
"For May, we actually doubled the amount of arrests we did in April with 47 arrests, 90 felony charges and 32 misdemeanors," Taylor said.
Task force members executed 13 search warrants, seized a vehicle and more than tripled the amount of firearms they brought in.
In May alone, the task force brought in two grams of cocaine, 2,364 grams of marijuana, seven marijuana plants, 52 grams of meth, 532 grams of synthetic marijuana and 655 grams of other drugs.
"We're still half staffed but we're thankful to have some officers from each agency to come in and assist us," Taylor said. "GBI also helps us out when they can."
She went on to confirm that they're seeing an uptick in heroin cases as well as finding a lot of the pressed pills laced with Fentanyl.
Hancock commented that the task force has made a huge impact over the last few years and talked about a conversation he had with a neurosurgeon who said they wouldn't have moved to Rome three years ago based on the drug problem in the area.
"That's why the work y'all do is so important," he said. "I mean, you think of it as cleaning up an area, but those areas are important to improve businesses and economic development."