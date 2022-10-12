The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested four people in three separate busts, charging them with a myriad of narcotics, weapons and stolen goods charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The first arrest was Conner Harrison Price, 24, Tuesday afternoon on the 2900 block of Martha Berry Highway. Price is charged with possession of Schedule I, III and IV drugs, including Xanax, MDMA and marijuana.
Price also had a Glock pistol on him when arrested, leading to a charge of felony firearm possession during the commission of a crime. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI and possessing drug related objects. He remained in jail Wednesday on a $10,100 bond.
Then at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, task force officers arrested a pair at 2215 Shorter Ave. while executing a search warrant. Jordan Mykel Pruitt, 31, and 21-year-old Madeline Shyann Boozer were each charged with possession of a Schedule IV narcotic and theft by receiving a stolen firearm, a Ruger LCP .380.
Both are also charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Pruitt is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both were being held without bond pending a hearing in Floyd County Superior Court.
Finally, early Wednesday morning, the task force arrested a Rome woman at her home at the Callier Forest Apartments.
Megan Sheree Lindsey, 37,was charged with felony possession of meth and a Schedule II substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Police found an undisclosed amount of meth and a small amount of marijuana in her apartment as well as methadone.
Lindsey was not listed in the Floyd County jail system as of Wednesday afternoon.