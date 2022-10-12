The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested four people in three separate busts, charging them with a myriad of narcotics, weapons and stolen goods charges.
The first arrest was Conner Harrison Price, 24, Tuesday afternoon on the2900 block of Martha Berry Highway. Price is charged with possession of Schedule I, III and IV drugs, including Xanax, MDMA and marijuana.
Price also had a Glock pistol on him when arrested, leading to a charge of felony firearm possession during the commission of a crime, He also faces a misdemeanor drug related objects charge and DUI. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on $10,100 bond.
Then at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, task force officers arrested a pair at 2215 Shorter Ave. According to Floyd County Jail reports, 31 year-old Jordan Mykel Pruitt, and 21-year-old Madeline Shyann Boozer were arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Pruitt is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and both were being held without bond pending a hearing in Floyd County Superior Court.
Finally, early Wednesday morning, the task force arrested a Rome woman at her home at 131 Dodd Blvd. at the Callier Forest Apartments.
Jail reports state that 37-year-old Megan Sheree Lindsey, 37, was charged with felony possession of meth and a schedule II substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Police found an undisclosed amount of meth, a small amount of marijuana in her apartment as well as methadone.
Lindsey was not listed in the Floyd County Jail system as of Wednesday afternoon.