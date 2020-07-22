Mercy Care Rome has taken their services on the road, visiting clients at their homes to check fever, blood sugar and COVID-19 symptoms.
Before attending clients, nursing staff don face masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves. They take their own temperatures right before contact and conduct the wellness check outside the home.
"The (COVID-19) symptoms in the elderly are a little bit different," executive director Liz Molina said. "They're finding that ... they may not run a fever, but they have a lack of appetite, more fatigue and a little lethargy."
They ask a series of questions relating to the symptoms to find out if the client has been exposed and needs to be tested.
"The clients and the caregivers, even though they hardly recognized us, knew our voices and were so so appreciative," Molina said. "Appreciative to be thought of, remembered and cared for. It was a very moving experience."
Molina and staff will continue the at-home wellness checks every Tuesday and Thursday for the time being.
They had planned to reopen their facilities on July 16, but after looking at the numbers, the director decided it would be best to wait on reopening.
They've already adapted many of their programs to fit Centers for Disease Control guidelines as well as the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging guidelines.
"We have now designed two adult day health programs to simultaneously run with different staff to keep client numbers in one room within 10," she said.
Staff continues to deliver food, hygiene products and activities to clients three times a week. They also continue to do wellness checks over the phone five days a week and screen for depression and signs of elder abuse.