Around 100 members of the public attended a meeting of the Rome Community Development Committee on Friday morning that was used to exclusively discuss the passionate opinions swirling around the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest that stands at the foot of Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
The meeting was held in the Rome City Auditorium and was streamed live on the city’s Facebook page as well.
After hearing from several members of the public for nearly two hours, committee chair and city commissioner Mark Cochran told the crowd that he is asking the committee to explore the truth surrounding Forrest’s life — possibly resulting in the placement of signage at the site of the statue to provide historical context — and to look into the creation of permanent monuments to properly recognize Rome’s civil rights leaders.
“A memorial is more than stone. It speaks to generations. It speaks to the deepest parts of our soul,” Cochran said. “And we cannot formally recognize or move forward without recognizing we’re we’ve been and where we want to go.”
While city commissioners spoke and invited black community leaders to speak on the nature of the recent movements against racial inequality and justice, 25 members of the public, both Rome residents and non-residents, spoke mostly on the divisive attitude toward the statue of Forrest and the man himself.
As a general in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, Forrest was praised as a hero by Romans at the time for saving the town when he thwarted Union Col. Abel Straight’s goal of a mounted raid across North Georgia in 1863.
Later reports of his involvement in the massacre of approximately 300 black Union soldiers at Fort Pillow in Tennessee painted a much darker picture of the man.
He was later instrumental in the creation of the Ku Klux Klan and chosen as the group’s first grand wizard, though he later called for the group to be dissolved and denounced his involvement.
The local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sponsored the statue of Forrest and it was erected in the middle of Broad Street in 1908 before being moved to what is now Veterans Plaza at the base of Myrtle Hill Cemetery at the entrance to South Rome.
Dueling petitions circulating online, one calling for the removal of the statue and the other for its protection, had nearly 5,000 signatures each as of Friday afternoon.
Under Georgia law, the city cannot take any action to remove the monument except to relocate it to a site of equal prominence or visibility.