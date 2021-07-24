The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission revealed the six successful applicants for licenses to manufacture low-THC cannabis oil during a meeting in Walker County Saturday. Sixty-nine applicants submitted competitive proposals for the permits.
“It's a great day for Georgians who need access to low-THC oil, and their families who have advocated a quality of life for their loved ones,” said Dr. Christopher Edwards, chair of the commission. “From day one, the commission has intentionally made sure we were listening to patients' needs and gathered information on best practices from medical professionals.
Two years ago, the Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 324, “Georgia’s Hope Act,” which allows patients to access medical cannabis oil with no more than 5% THC. Two licensees will allocate up to 100,000 square feet of growing space, while four licensees will be limited to no more than 50,000 square feet of growing space.
The Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 324 in 2019 which authorizes the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the regulated licensing of limited, in-state cultivation, production, manufacturing, and sale of low-THC oil as well as dispensing to registered patients on the state's Low-THC Oil Registry.
Dr. Edwards said the commission would petition the legislature for the creation of as many as four additional licenses to bridge anticipated gaps in the supply and demand for medical use of the low-THC oil.
The commission did not specify what parts of the state the successful applicants came from and a press release from the commission did not reveal the names of the successful companies.