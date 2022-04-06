Pete McDonald will take over as the sole interim elections supervisor after the person set to begin in that position tomorrow decided not to take the job.
James Stephens was set to begin his first day in the role as Floyd County elections supervisor on Thursday. On Wednesday, the county announced he declined the new position, reopening the search for a new elections supervisor.
McDonald, who had served as interim elections supervisor along with Steve Miller, brings years of experience to the role as he steps in.
"Working together, the staff and elections board will deliver a well-run May Primary, runoff and general election in November, plus run-off if needed," McDonald said.
McDonald previously served six years as the Chair of the Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration where he functioned as the superintendent of elections.
The former president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College retired in 2019. He has also served as a past chair of the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and a vice chair of the Rome-Floyd Development Authority.
The announcement Wednesday came as somewhat of a surprise. Stephens had already begun training to become certified to run an election. He recently attended a Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials conference in Athens with the rest of the newly appointed elections board.
WBHF radio in Bartow County reported that the Euharlee City Council had met to recognize Stephens for his work there, but then announced that he had changed his mind.
The radio station reported that the city offered him a contract through 2025, which he accepted.
“I am grateful. I am sorry for the rollercoaster,” Stephens said at the meeting on Tuesday night. “I think the steps of a good man are ordered by the lord – and I don’t mean to sound overly religious, but I believe I am supposed to stay here and I am grateful y’all are permitting it.”
Stephens told WBHF he decided to stay earlier that day after having breakfast with elected officials. He said they discussed the vision for the future of Euharlee, and he realized he wasn’t done with the city.
Called meeting Thursday to discuss next steps
The path to hiring an elections supervisor, a newly formed position and an upgrade in pay from the former chief elections clerk position, has been a rocky one.
Floyd County Commissioners officially approved Stephens as the new county elections supervisor at their March 22 meeting.
During that meeting three people spoke in opposition to Stephens’ hiring on the basis that he has no experience running an election. Those same speakers voiced support for Interim Assistant Elections Supervisor Clerk Vanessa Waddell who had been recommended for the position last summer by the now defunct elections board.
What followed was a contentious public participation session as people in support of Waddell spoke in her favor and others spoke against hiring her in that position.
Commissioners declined the recommendation to permanently hire Waddell, citing a desire to see a more inclusive process and asked the board to cast a wider net.
The defunct board began interviews for the position after municipal elections in 2021, but postponed the hiring process after legislators introduced new legislation to create a new five-member election board in November.
However, instead of just expanding the board, the legislation actually dissolved the previous board and replaced it with the current five-member board.
The County Commission began the process anew, appointing five new board members and in late February, the current elections board began the hiring process for the elections supervisor.
The elections board interviewed what Chair Jerry Lee described as "under a dozen" candidates in early March.
On March 8, the board spent about 20 minutes in closed session with County Attorney Virginia Harman and County Manager Jamie McCord and announced Stephens as their recommendation.
The Floyd County Elections Board will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. to discuss reopening the search for a supervisor in closed session. Other than the closed session, the meeting is open to the public on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave.