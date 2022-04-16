Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May 24 election, when Rome and Floyd County will decide on a sales tax for school construction as well as a slate of local and state officials.
Early in-person voting starts May 2, but the elections office is already mailing out absentee ballots. The last day for that is May 13. Early voting runs through May 20.
To check your status and access other personalized information, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website. Sample ballots are posted.
Here’s what you need to know:
♦ All local voters are eligible to weigh in on the city and county schools’ ELOST package. The systems are asking to extend for another 5 years the current 1-cent sales tax, which is set to expire on March 31, 2024.
Proceeds from the collection are shared between the school systems based on their share of students now. Rome City Schools wants to use its money to build a new middle school; Floyd County Schools has facility upgrades and new equipment in mind.
The ELOST question will appear on all ballots.
♦ Because this is a primary — where party nominees will be chosen for the Nov. 8 general election — voters first will have to decide if they want a Republican or Democratic ballot.
There’s also an option for a nonpartisan ballot, which will not have any partisan races on it.
♦ Judges are the only nonpartisan candidates, and the May 24 election is the decider for their races.
Locally, Rome Circuit Superior Court judges William F. “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington are seeking new 4-year terms. They are unopposed. The vacant Floyd County Juvenile Court seat also is on the ballot. Steven V. Bennett is the sole candidate to replace Judge Greg Price, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Statewide, just one of the judicial seats is contested. Macon attorney Veronica Brinson is challenging Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda M. Colvin, who was appointed in 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The nonpartisan races also will appear, separately, on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
♦ The partisan ballots each have a series of nonbinding policy questions posed by the party in addition to state and local races and the binding ELOST question.
Statewide, candidates will be chosen for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, the commissioners of labor, insurance and agriculture and two seats on the Public Service Commission.
On the Democratic ballot, Stacey Abrams is unopposed in the governor’s race. The rest are contested.
On the Republican ballot, three candidates have no opposition: Tyler Harper for commissioner of agriculture and, for the PSC, incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.
♦ Locally, a countywide vote is scheduled for Floyd County Commission posts 1, 3 and 5 — but just one seat is contested and there are no Democratic candidates.
Ronnie Kilgo is challenging incumbent Larry Maxey in the Republican primary. The winner, along with Commissioners Rhonda Wallace and Scotty Hancock, will appear alone on the Nov. 8 ballot.
♦ Local voters also will help decide the nominees for the 14th Congressional District seat, which covers all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
Republicans seeking to unseat incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene are Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood, Eric Cunningham and Seth Synstelien.
Democrats vying for their party’s nomination are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis.
♦ Most local voters will help decide the state Senate District 52 race. Under the newly adopted maps, the district covers just over 86% of the people in Floyd County, nearly 90% of Bartow County and close to 14% of Gordon County.
There are no Democratic candidates.
On the Republican ballot, two Bartow-based candidates — Derek Keeney and Jeff Lewis — are challenging incumbent Chuck Hufstetler.
♦ Voters in Armuchee and northwest Floyd are in state Senate District 53, which also covers all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
The contest to replace retiring incumbent Jeff Mullis is between Republicans Steven M. Henry of Ringgold and Colton Moore of Trenton.
♦ About 60% of Floyd County voters are in state House District 13. It covers all of Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east.
Republicans Brad Barnes and Luke Martin are challenging incumbent Katie Dempsey. There are no Democrats seeking the seat.
♦ Another 35% of local voters — in the Cave Spring and Lindale areas — are in state House District 12, which also includes all of Chattooga County.
Republican Robert Watson is challenging incumbent Eddie Lumsden. There are no Democratic candidates.
♦ State House District 5 includes the Shannon area. The majority of the district is in Gordon County.
Republican incumbent Matt Barton is unopposed for reelection.
Depending on the ballot they choose, voters in the unincorporated area and Cave Spring also may see the Floyd County Board of Education District 1 and 4 elections. Republican incumbents Chip Hood and Tony Daniel are unopposed.