A massive backlog of criminal cases continues to accumulate as the result of an emergency order which prohibits courts from conducting jury trials and grand jury proceedings.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton extended the statewide judicial emergency order this week until Sept. 11 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the fifth time the high court has extended the order which has been in place since March.
During the interim Floyd County courts have been working to move cases along while complying with the order.
“We’re doing all we can without the ability to call in jurors,” Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach said.
“We don’t exactly know when grand jurors or trial jurors are going to be brought back in,” said Niedrach. “There’s going to be a big backlog of cases.”
Since the first day of that emergency order in March through Friday, the District Attorney’s office has opened 1,117 new cases.
And the number has not stopped growing.
“They haven’t allowed us to have a grand jury and no trial juries,” Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney Leigh Patterson said. “It’s going to create more cases we’ll have in the pipeline.”
Through pleas or dismissals they’ve closed 349 cases — primarily misdemeanors and low level felonies. That’s 1,117 cases coming in since the order shutting trials down in march and only a third of that number going back out. Currently there are a total of 4,860 criminal cases pending, Patterson said.
“Usually it’s a steady flow,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Martha Jacobs said. “Cases going in and going out.”
While under the emergency order, Jacobs estimated prosecutors here are falling behind approximately 175-200 cases per month.
“We’re using this opportunity to make sure we’re prepared for when the flood gates finally open,” Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson said.
Patterson laughed. “We’re definitely not just sitting here eating bonbons.”
Making adjustments
The DA feels like opening up the Forum River Center or spacing potential jurors throughout a single courtroom would solve the problem.
“When we’re allowed to have grand jurors, we want them to feel safe,” Patterson said. “We’ll have hand sanitizer and masks and keep them properly socially distanced.”
Before the pandemic, large groups of people could be called into courtroom all at one time. On any given day when the court was conducting a criminal docket calendar call or arraignment, courtrooms would be packed.
But for now they’ve instituted smaller spaced out hearings in courtrooms to conduct arraignments or plea hearings. By issuing specific times to conduct those hearings, instead of one mass gathering, courtrooms are kept mostly empty.
Continuing that practice will increase the importance of a person who has a court date to pay attention to the exact time of the hearing, and be on time.
That and the lengthy time between when a person is arrested and their first court appearance has caused other problems.
“We’re seeing a huge amount of orders for rearrests,” Johnson said.
There are a number of reasons: people move and don’t notify the court or their arrest has been off their radar for months and they’re not even thinking about a summons showing up.
There’s one way around it, she said. Give the district attorney’s office a call.
“You don’t have to wait for your court date to get your case completed,” Johnson said.
When the courts can resume normal operations — whatever that will look like — budget cuts have reduced the ability to bring in help by way of retired judges move the process along.
Judges who step down from the bench, known as senior judges, can be brought in to hear certain cases or assist when another judge is out. But the state recently cut most of the funding for the use of those judge from the budget.
For instance, former Chief Superior Court Judge Walter Matthews volunteered his time without pay to cover hearings for three days this past week because other judges are out.
That use of senior judges — a small but valuable relief valve for the system — could lead to further issues down the road.
“When cases drag out a long time it can affect the public’s confidence in the judicial system,” Judge Niedrach said.