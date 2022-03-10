Local attorney Luke Martin qualified on Thursday to run against state Rep. Katie Dempsey, lining up another intra-Republican party challenge against a Floyd County incumbent.
Dempsey who represents House District 13 which covers the city of Rome and now eastern portions of the county, has held the post since 2007. She is currently the chair of the Appropriations Human Resources Sub-Committee as well as serving on the Economic Development and Tourism; Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications; Health and Human Services; Higher Education; and Rules and Transportation committees.
Martin, a former assistant district attorney and Floyd County GOP chair, announced his political aspirations in August in a run for State Senate District 52 seat.
Dempsey has faced several competitors during her tenure, with some close races but not generally from within her own party. Dempsey defeated primary challenger Brad Barnes in 2020. She won 5,594 votes to Barnes 1,280.
The House 13 race isn't the only intra-party race on the ballot locally.
At this point there's a three way battle for Senate District 52 with two challengers from Bartow County -- Jeff Lewis and Derek Keeney -- looking to unseat incumbent Chuck Hufstetler from Rome.
This comes after redistricting which took 52 from a state senate seat that covered all of Floyd County and parts of Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties. The new one is shifted east now encompassing much of Bartow and moving part of Floyd and all of Chattooga into the 53rd.
Hufstetler, who’s been in office since 2013, closed out the period on Jan. 31 with $244,526 in the bank. He raised $52,150 over those seven months and spent $5,990 on expenses.
Bartow County school board chair Derek Keeney was somewhat underwater as of Jan. 31, although he has money to spend. He registered his campaign last June.
Former state representative Jeff Lewis of White reported $52,680 in his campaign chest after spending $186. Lewis entered the race in early December.
Keeney reported raising $35,700 and spending $28,625 so far. That left him with $7,075 in the bank, along with an outstanding loan of $18,100 from his wife, Beth Keeney.
Rome News-Tribune City Editor Diane Wagner contributed to this report.