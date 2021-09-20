One Community United's One Table dinner almost got rained out on Sunday, but thanks to quick planning by the event's hosts, the dinner was still able to go on.
"The Marriott really saved the day, we can't thank them enough," board member Charles Love said.
One Community United is a local nonpartisan organization that is bringing different groups of people together to have open-minded and civil conversations about equality in various topics and areas of life.
This year marked the fifth annual One Table dinner, which had originally started on the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge with hundreds of people sitting at one long table. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, they've switched to many small tables.
Originally, the group intended to have the annual meal outside on the patio of the Marriott's Courtyard Rome Riverwalk, but made the decision to switch Sunday morning when it looked like the rain wasn't going to let up.
"We basically took over the Marriott," Love said. "They didn't even charge us for the room."
The dinner ended up taking place in one of the conference rooms and the signature table was set up in the lobby.
There was also a single table set up in the lobby to symbolize One Community United's standards and ideals, such as racial harmony, peace and community.
Chloe Garth-Fielder, an English teacher at Darlington School, was the artist behind the table set up, which included portraits of historical figures who have made great sacrifices and impacts on the world.
Among the figures were Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Mother Theresa and Mahatma Gandhi.
Garth-Fielder also recited a poem by Pearl Cleage at the event, called "We speak your names."
"We are here because we are your sons and daughters, as surely as if you had conceived us, nurtured us," Garth-Fielder read during her presentation. "And then sent us out into the world to make our mark, and see what we can see, be who we can be, but better and truer."
She then recited the names of the people whose portraits decorated the main table.
Love said he hopes that next year will see the return of the table on the bridge, but the organization has still gotten a lot of good feedback on this year's event.