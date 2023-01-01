When it comes to generating interest, our own U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is in a class of her own. The stories of her Rome home being “swatted” was the No. 1 crime report of 2022 and her divorce, which was finalized last week, was our other most-read story of the year.
Perry Greene, the husband of the 14th District congresswoman, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Sept. 28, stating the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
The divorce was finalized on Dec. 22, with an out of court settlement that divided the marital assets. The couple was married for 27 years and share three children.
Meanwhile, Greene’s reelection campaign against Democratic candidate Marcus Flowers was a high-spending affair. According to OpenSecrets.org — a nonpartisan, independent nonprofit that tracks money in politics — Greene raised $12.4 million and Flowers raised $16.5 million, for a total of over $29 million.
The next largest amount raised this elections cycle for a Georgia congressional race was $5.7 million.
Stranger Things, Claremont House
Another popular story in 2022 was the filming of the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” Many scenes of the TV show were shot at the Claremont House on East Second Avenue.
In the show, the longtime bed-and-breakfast was transformed into the “Creel House” or “House of Vecna” and sparked crowds of fans to make pilgrimages to Rome.
Photos ranging from selfies to precision jumps imitating the famous floating image of Vecna’s next victim have been staged in front of the house, despite an abundance of private property signs.
The home was sold to an unknown buyer on Dec. 14.
Relax Inn to be demolished
The Relax Inn, a notorious hotel on Martha Berry Boulevard, has long been a source of illicit activity and fodder for the police blotter.
An excavator has been seen on site recently. Demolition had been planned for December and readers have been eager for reports of progress. Locally referred to as “The Rooms,” the peach-painted eyesore closed in January 2022.
The multi-use project calling for its demolition is “The Point,” which has been slowly moving through various city committees for final approval.
The developer is Atlanta-based 33 Holdings, and the entire project is slated to cover the triangle formed by Martha Berry, North Fifth Avenue and West 11th Street.
Also, the demolition of the East Rome Dairy Queen in preparation for construction of a new Varsity restaurant was highly anticipated.
The projected is supposed to be completed in 2023, with a $2.5 million dollar budget.
Aragon getting unwanted attention
The city of Aragon received a lot of attention in 2022, despite its modest population, with two issues that stood out.
The first was issues surrounding Police Chief Brad Loyd’s investigation of two alleged assaults on young girls in Polk County.
After allegations regarding a conflict of interest were reported to the city, an investigation by the Rome Police Department determined that Loyd’s close ties to the family of the suspect colored his actions in the cases.
Loyd was initially suspended, but reinstated soon after by a unanimous vote by the city council. The day after his reinstatement, he fired Assistant Police Chief Paul Mazzuca, who had filed the original complaint against him.
Mayor Debbie Pittman claimed the firing was unrelated to the complaint but she did state the decision was Loyd’s and not hers.
Pittman was also in the news for other reasons. When she took office in 2020, her stated goal was to get the city on firmer financial footing.
“We had $13,000 in the bank and $80,000 in bills,” Pittman said. “Well, we’re all caught up now and that took a lot of work.”
However, Aragon has not submitted a financial audit since 2016, which means the city is out of compliance and ineligible for state grants, among other things. Only one other city in Georgia has been noncompliant for as long as Aragon, and that is Braswell.
Pittman said in November that Aragon has hired an accounting firm and will be compliant by March 2023.
Luxury RV park coming to Emerson
A luxury RV park is slated for construction in 2023 along the Etowah River on 56 acres off U.S. 41 just west of I-75 in Emerson.
Forrest Street Partners announced it will invest $16 million to develop Winding Waters, a luxury RV resort with 252 sites. It will include camping and glamping tents, plus a host of activities and amenities along with access to Cartersville’s museums.
“Winding Waters provides overnight and weekly accommodation options that are missing in metro Atlanta,” said FSP partner Reece Stead, adding that “We chose this site because it offers a beautiful backdrop for riverfront RV and cabin accommodations within easy and quick access to one of the most traveled interstates in the country.”
The company said its investment in Winding Waters comes as American interest in recreational vehicle travel has blossomed, with the sector experiencing significant growth and Atlanta a prime destination for RV tourists.