President Joe Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act into law on Aug. 10 as part of the PACT Act.
On Sept. 10, at 9 a.m., a meeting will be held at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, to offer details about the government’s new settlement program for those who have been affected by toxic chemicals in the water at the Marine Corps base in North Carolina.
According to Marine Corps League Commandant Troy Bolt, the meeting will be open to the public of Rome and nearby areas. The main purpose of the conference is to provide information and answer questions for those who have been directly affected and the families of those individuals.
Water contamination is said to have been dated from Aug. 1, 1953, to Dec. 31, 1987.
Any Marines, Naval personnel and civilians who worked at the base a total of 30 cumulative days during that time period, and their families, are eligible to file claims for any developed health conditions. Some of the most common health issues correlated to exposure include multiple forms of cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and birth defects/pregnancy complications.
Sorting out cases and the details of each claim will most likely be a long process but will certainly be worth it, said Charles Graves, Marine Auxiliary representative. Graves added that each case will be considered separately and not as a class-action.
The specific number of residents in the Rome area who may be affected by this is unknown, however, Graves believes that a wide range of people have been affected and it is crucial these individuals seek compensation.
“As of right now the focus is on getting the word out to stress the importance of the matter and provide clarification for those affected,” Graves said. “If needed, we will host another session.”
Attorneys Annesley DeGaris and Robert Finnell will both be in attendance to discuss and provide details of the legislation and what it entails.