LeChristine Hai (second from left) was once placed in an orphanage in Cam Ranh Bay in war-torn South Vietnam. She addressed the Puryear Detachment Marine Corps League at their Saturday night banquet at the Palladium celebrating the 246th birthday of the US Marine Corps. Pictured with Hai are (from left) her husband, Gus Swanson; Brenda Bolt and her husband, incoming commandant Troy Bolt; and Commandant Mike Hester.
Her husband recently killed in war and fearing the same fate for her 10-year-old daughter and younger son, a distraught South Vietnamese mother chose the only path seemingly left to her.
She dropped off the two children at a Christian orphanage in Cam Ranh Bay and was not reunited with the children for many years.
The Puryear Detachment of the Marine Corps League celebrated the 246th birthday of the Marine Corps at the Palladium Saturday evening and heard LeChristine Hai recount her unique life story, to which several of the Marines could closely relate from having seen action in the Cam Ranh Bay area during the Vietnam War.
Hai recalled being befriended frequently by American GIs during her time at the orphanage, and detailed how she was among some 100 young Vietnamese orphan children sequestered on a very small boat that made its way from Cam Ranh Bay to Singapore via the South China Sea.
She ultimately was adopted by an American couple, became a United States citizen, graduated from Southern Methodist University, and launched a successful real estate practice. Hai and her husband, Gus Swanson, relocated to Floyd County some years ago after having lived for a time in the Atlanta area.
Hai chronicled her complete life story in a book she titled “In the Arms of Grace; One Saved Child’s Journey.”
The book’s foreword was written by former Georgia U.S. senator Max Cleland, who died earlier this month. Hai explained the title by saying it was through the “grace of God” that she survived her childhood and that her book cover contains the photograph of her being held at the orphanage by a young American soldier whose name “Grace” was stenciled on his uniform.
Hai now devotes her energies in support of a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting needy children around the word.