Mailboxes in the Maplewood East subdivision are adorned with red ribbons, honoring everyone across the community who continues to serve others during the statewide shelter in place order
Mary Maire said the project started out as a way to honor healthcare workers and those who have died from COVID-19. But it expanded to recognize all workers — whether public safety personnel, garbage collectors, grocery store clerks or bank tellers — who are continuing to provide needed services during the crisis.
Maire said she got the idea to put a heart in the window of homes to honor healthcare workers and first responders from her daughter in Alabama.
When she pitched it to others in the Maplewood East homeowners association, Shanna Patrick came up with the idea of making red ribbons to affix to mail boxes.
“She did all the heavy lifting,” Maire said. Over the weekend, Patrick and her husband placed the ribbons on mailboxes of 75 homes.
“She said she wanted to minimize contact,” Maire said.
Some of the families across the neighborhood had already decorated to honor public servants and health care workers But they decided they wanted to join the community effort and took their items down in order to put up the ribbons.
Each of the homeowners contributed at least $5 to defray the cost of the ribbons. Some of the property owners kicked in even more — which Maire said was used to help out some of the neighbors who have been sick or needed other help.
“This was not a project of the homeowners association, it was just something several of us decided to do,” Maire said.