Flags have been at half-staff over the courthouse since the passing of Judge F. Larry Salmon this past Saturday.
While the courthouse remains open, many functions will be put on pause Friday as members of the legal community take a moment in memory of the man who served Floyd County in several capacities over a span of 50 years.
The funeral for Judge Salmon will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.
His legacy still touches many at the courthouse.
“I interned between my second and third year of law school in the DA’s office with Judge Salmon and was later hired by him after graduation from UGA Law School to work with him as an assistant district attorney,” said Floyd County Juvenile Court Chief Judge Greg Price.
“As a DA he was pugnacious and instilled that same characteristic in all that worked for him. He always described our DA’s office not as ‘prosecutors’ but as ‘protectors of the people.’ I was fortunate enough as well to practice law in front of him for the entirety of his service as a Superior Court judge,” Price said. “He was still ‘pugnacious but fair.’ He always expected the attorneys that practiced in front of him to be just as prepared on a case as he was. If not, he certainly would let you know.”
Bob Berry, an attorney with Brinson, Askew and Berry, agreed with that assertion.
“Judge Salmon gave me my first job in the law. He hired me as a summer intern when he was the newly elected district attorney,” Berry said. “Judge Salmon remained a friend. He ran a tight ship as a judge and had a keen sense of right and wrong of the matter before him. As a lawyer, you can’t ask for more than that.”
When she sought advice about being the district attorney, Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said she could always rely on Judge Salmon.
“He was a great friend and mentor,” Patterson said. “He taught me a lot about being the district attorney. When he was in the courtroom the train ran on time, the case was completed — and the courthouse will never be the same without him here.”
Remembering the first time she appeared in a courtroom as an attorney, Senior Judge Tami Colston said she learned a few things that day.
“I guess you could say he taught me how to try a case,” said Colston, who later served as a Superior Court judge alongside Salmon. “The one thing I can say is that you better have your ducks in a row and your witnesses in the hallway when you are in his courtroom. He was a kind and wonderful mentor to me. I doubt I would have gone as far as I did without his influence.”
Longtime friend Gene Richardson, the chief magistrate judge in Floyd County, called Salmon “a great friend and a great judge.” Salmon was district attorney when Richardson arrived in Rome in 1974.
“He went all over the state; he never slowed down,” Richardson said of Salmon following his leaving the bench 13 years ago. “He was quite a character.”
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach, who was elected to Salmon’s seat upon his retirement in 2008, described the judge as a “good friend and mentor.”
A 1962 graduate of the University of Georgia, Salmon earned his juris doctorate there the following year. After college, he returned to Rome and worked with the Parker, Clary and Kent Law Firm.
In 1964, he was named assistant solicitor and was later appointed as assistant district attorney under Judge Robert Walther. Salmon was elected district attorney for Floyd County in the early 1970s and served in that capacity until Dec. 31, 1984.
He practiced law in private practice for four years and was elected as a Superior Court judge in 1988. He took his place on the bench on Jan. 1, 1989, and served until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2008. He continued to serve as a Senior Superior Court Judge in Georgia until September 2021.