IC Biomedical, a producer of cryogenic freezers, will bring a new advanced manufacturing facility to manufacture medical-grade freezers to Bartow County. The new plant will create approximately 80 new jobs in a building off Cass-White Road north of Cartersville.
IC Biomedical makes premium cryogenic equipment, including stainless steel and aluminum freezers, Dewars, shippers, and other custom equipment used for safe storage and transportation of a variety of medical products.
“Georgia was the obvious choice for us – a highly trained workforce, transport links, and a state infrastructure committed to the life science sector that is able to support our business in a way no other location could offer,” said IC Biomedical CEO Steve Shaw.
IC Biomedical will operate out of a recently constructed 75,000-square-foot facility. The company will be hiring for jobs s in advanced manufacturing, engineering, and technical development. Individuals interested in careers with IC Biomedical are encouraged to visit icbiomedical.com/careers for additional information.
Bartow County sole Commissioner Steve Taylor said it is also exciting to see the first building in Interstate Commerce Park prove to be a big success.
“Recent events have proven the importance of IC Biomedical’s products within our global health ecosystems,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Home to top-ranked research universities and organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Task Force for Global Health, Georgia is a hotbed for every aspect of the life sciences industry – from research and development to production and distribution."