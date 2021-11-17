Cliff Drysdale Management is set up at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and preparing to take over operations on Jan. 1.
Drysdale operates under the umbrella of Troon Golf, LLC, which manages the Stonebridge Golf Course. Based out of New Braunfels, Texas, Drysdale specializes in tennis program development, management and consulting, according to the company’s website.
The city submitted a request for proposals in September and solicited bids from several companies. After going through the interview process, Drysdale was chosen to manage the tennis center.
“It’s a better fit than we could have imagined,” said Georgia's Rome Tourism Director Lisa Smith. “Having the world’s largest tennis management company is a natural fit. They’re going to take us to the next level.”
The company will manage the tennis center under the current contract for at least five years. The city will pay $10,000 in management fees each month and pay 3% of the tennis center’s net income each year as an incentive to bring in more business, according to a signed contract between Drysdale and the City of Rome.
At the end of the five-year period, the contract is eligible for renewal.
Economic impact
Smith said during the tourism office's regular meeting Wednesday that all current tennis center employees will remain on Drysdale's staff when the takeover is made official in January. In the meantime, the management group is searching for a general manager, director of tennis, director of pickleball and a facilities manager.
Also reported during the meeting, tourism in the month of October generated an economic impact of $7.4 million for the county. The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show on Oct. 30 and 31 had the largest event impact at $4.6 million.
"We stuck to the drive-in format this year and added additional things to that," JLC Airshow Event Planner Tina Talton said. "We had vendors, helicopter rides and the kid zone. We had a lot more of our normal things. I think that helped increase the level of participation."
The Morgan Wallen concert at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Nov. 6 and 7 also generated nearly $5 million, bumping the total economic impact year-to-date to $13.8 million.
Filming in Cave Spring
Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Larry Dolan informed the board that there are three independent filmmakers shooting at different locations within the city.
The first is a Halloween-themed movie featuring scenes from inside the cave at Rolater Park. A small scene for a movie is also being shot inside one of the convenience stores. A music video is being filmed at the Cave Spring Community Center.
Dolan said he is hopeful there will be more film industry interest in the area. He is also focused on attracting electric car drivers to the city.
Dolan said there are few charging stations in the state of Georgia and he wants to look into accommodating electric vehicles.
"If there's money available, we're going to go after it," Dolan said. "Cave Spring sits on the road between Atlanta and Memphis. We get a lot of traffic going through there. If we had charging stations, people would stop, charge their cars and spend their money here."