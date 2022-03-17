As a Floyd County judge continued to read off life sentences in prison for a man convicted of raping and molesting two children over a period of years, one word stood out over and over again -- consecutive.
The first life sentence for 61-year-old Lawrence Wayne Nevins is one without the possibility of parole for rape.
As Judge Bryan Johnson piled on additional life sentences he continued use the same words -- life term in prison and consecutive -- six more times on aggravated child molestation and other charges.
Nevins didn't said a word during sentencing, except to his attorney, or make an expression as the sentences were handed down.
In its entirety, Nevins is sentenced to a life term in prison without the possibility of parole. In addition, he receives six other life sentences as well as 39 more years in prison, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Natalee Staats said.
Each of those sentences must be completed before he can begin to serve the next. In layman's terms, Nevins will die in prison for sexually abusing two children under the age of 8 over the course of several years.
The first incident involved a child he had a family connection with in 2012, Staats said. The abuse stopped for a while until 2017 when he began victimizing that child's younger sibling.
That abuse lasted for several years until the older sibling noticed a change. The younger child had begun withdrawing from friends and self-cutting. The siblings talked and the younger child admitted what Nevins had done. They also said he'd threatened to harm a family member if the child told anyone.
It was something the older sibling had heard as well years before and they both decided it was time to come forward.
In an attempt to stop the abuse, they told their mother what had been happening. After first approaching the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, the children then were able to get counseling which led to a police investigation.
Organizations such as the Sexual Assault Center and Harbor House Child Advocacy Center have trained staff members who conduct medical examinations and forensic interviews so that victims' trauma is minimized.
They then offer various resources and services to the victims as well as assist law enforcement in their investigation.
The Floyd County Police Department stepped to investigate the allegations and arrested Nevins at his Garden Lakes home on July 1 on multiple counts of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, statutory rape and first-degree cruelty to children.
"(Investigator) Cynthia Wanka did an excellent job," Staats said.
Despite two motions for bond, both denied, he remained at the Floyd County Jail. His next, and potentially last, view of the world outside the jail will be one from a prison bus.