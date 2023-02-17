A man was sentenced Friday to a prison term of life plus 50 years for raping and sexually molesting a young girl over a period of years who was in his custody.
Navajo Orlando Williams, 36, who was convicted on rape, aggravated child molestation and other related charges last week was sentenced by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson Friday. Judge Johnson sentenced Williams to the life term consecutive with another 40 years in prison. If somehow released on parole, Williams would then have to serve another 10 years on probation.
"I'm just glad we could work with the police and get this sexual predator off the street," Rome Circuit District Attorney Leigh Patterson said after the sentencing.
The mother of the child abused by Williams testified that her daughter cannot sleep at night, recounting the abuse she suffered and sought a harsh punishment as she said Williams has shown no remorse for his actions.
Williams' family members testified on his behalf and sought to blame the child's mother. Williams has maintained his innocence.
"I am a great man," he told the judge. "I was abused as a child, my stepfather abused me. I gave up my football career to help my mom raise my brothers, I didn't have a dad, (I) would never hurt her because she didn't have a dad...You have my word as a man, I didn't touch her. My word is all I have. That's all I have to say."
However, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Michael Bryan, who prosecuted the case alongside ADA Emily Harsen, said the evidence gathered by police and the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia convinced the jury of his guilt.
The DNA evidence taken from a recent assault at the time of the crime in 2019, as well as brave testimony by a young victim linked Williams to the rape, he said.
According to testimony presented in the trial, Williams had victimized the girl for some time but in February 2019 she spoke up.
A few days before Williams’ birthday, the child’s mother asked her to sign a birthday card for Williams. She refused and then told her mother that Williams had raped her recently as well as sexually abused her for some time before that.
"Evidence showed a grooming process through the years," Bryan said. "That last incident where he raped her, she was like it can't happen any more...When she was asked to sign that birthday card, it was a breaking point for her."
When the girl who was the victim in the case testified, Bryan described her as "so tough" and lauded Harsen, the co-prosecutor, on how she handled the case.
As a prosecutor, watching a victim gaining confidence by seeing the system work and seeing her abuser come to justice, Bryan said, was the most satisfying thing about prosecuting the case.
"The victim said her confidence in the system was restored through her experience in this case," he said. "For her to see the jury believe her, it's good to see it in her face, to see her validated."