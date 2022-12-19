An Acworth man has been sentenced to 25 years, 12 to serve, in the November 2021 shooting death of a 32-year-old woman on Robin Hood Road.
Following a week-long trial in November of this year, a Floyd County Superior Court jury opted not to convict 43-year-old Calvin Bernard Crockett Jr. of malice murder -- but found him guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Shania Britt Underwood.
Crockett was also convicted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
During the trial, defense attorneys argued that Crockett was acting in self-defense when he shot Underwood.
Testimony showed that the couple had a contentious relationship and they had been fighting after a trip to The Battery in Marietta earlier in the evening. They argued and, at one point, Underwood may have produced a knife as they tussled, according to evidence presented during the trial. The argument continued to escalate and around 3 a.m. Crockett shot Underwood, killing her.
Crockett spoke prior to sentencing on Monday.
"I know nothing I can say will bring Shania back," he said. "But, I do apologize."
Family and friends of Underwood also spoke about the impact her death has had on their lives and the lives of her four children, who will have to grow up without their mother. They also asked for the maximum sentence allowed.
The defense asked for a more lenient sentence of 25 years, with 7 to serve, stating that the court should consider the jury's verdict of manslaughter instead of murder and calling it a "mutual combat verdict."
Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson stated that Crockett had several opportunities to take a different course of action, instead of shooting Underwood. She also cited Crockett's possession of a gun despite a felony drug conviction.
"He has no respect for the law," she said.
When handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge John "Jack" Niedrach said he would not speculate on what the jury was thinking when it reached its decision.
He also told the family that he acknowledges and understands the pain they are going through.
"I'm especially troubled that Shania will not be here for her children," he said.
The sentence includes a lifetime protective order for members of Underwood's family, including her children.