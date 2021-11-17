One of three men accused of participating in a white supremacist gang's plot to kill a Bartow County couple pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, alongside another 20 years on probation.
Michael Helterbrand, 27, of Dalton, pleaded guilty via a video conference line from the Floyd County Jail to murder conspiracy and gang charges in regard to the plot, animal cruelty charges concerning the ritual beheading of a ram in October 2019 as well as charges in two other cases from his time at the Floyd County Jail.
Helterbrand, alongside co-defendants Luke Lane of Silver Creek and Jacob Kaderli of Dacula, were charged with plotting to kill the Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of a racist gang they were members of -- the Base.
An FBI affidavit described the Base as a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis, operating as a paramilitary organization that is hostile to minority communities.
Since the 2019 arrests in Floyd County and elsewhere in the country, the online presence of the Base has almost disappeared, although an Anti-Defamation League researcher said earlier that members of shattered groups often resurface among other white supremacist gangs.
Prior to sentencing, the man who was targeted in the murder plot asked to speak.
He talked about building a small community in his neighborhood in Bartow County and how his work with his neighbors had been shattered when he learned that he and his wife had been targeted.
Describing working as a youth pastor as well as with children who had been neglected, he said that his life and work was "drastically changed" by Helterbrand's actions.
He described how the children they had worked with couldn't come over or ride their bikes anymore.
"I can't have they on my front porch or in my yard because someone might drive by and think they're my kids and come by and hurt or kill them," he told the judge.
He asked Floyd County Superior Court Judge John "Jack" Niedrach not to go light on Helterbrand.
"Don't go light on white supremacy," he said via videoconference from his home. "Don't go light on hate. Don't go light on domestic terrorism."
Judge Niedrach accepted the state's recommendation for sentencing at the hearing on Wednesday. In addition to the prison and probation sentence, Helterbrand has a life time restraining order for the defendants in the case.
The three North Georgia men have been held without bond for nearly two years in the Floyd County Jail. Since then Helterbrand has racked up numerous other charges concerning weapons, damage to property, a fight and sexual assault at the jail.
Helterbrand, alongside six other people identified by jail officials as Ghostface Gangsters, were charged in a stabbing, sexual assault and burning of another Floyd County Jail inmate on Dec. 18, 2020.
Scotty Joel Venable, who warrants describe as a leader in the gang, instructed members of the gang to locate the victim, who was in jail on child molestation charges, and send a “paleface,” or enforcer in the gang, to deal with him.
Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson said that "palefaces" are members of the gang who are deemed as enforcers. Helterbrand has “paleface” prominently tattooed on his forehead.
As Johnson spoke of the gang, Helterbrand inclined his forehead, making the tattoo more visible to the courtroom camera.
He also pleaded guilty to the possession of a 7-inch long shank, found on him in early 2020.
As his attorney Radford Bunker asked if Helterbrand had any questions, his concern seemed to be whether or not his guilty plea could be held against his co-defendants in the cases.
Bunker replied that the court isn't asking for him to testify or give any evidence. Helterbrand then pleaded guilty.