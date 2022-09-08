Rome police have charged a man, who is already in the Floyd County Jail charged with the robbery of two convenience stores, with three additional armed robberies.
Lamar "Pee Wee" Cantrell Hunter, 46, is now charged with three more armed robberies. These include the July 3, 2019 robbery of the Maple Food Mart, the August 2019 robbery of the Rick's Food Mart and the September 2019 robbery of the Calhoun Quick Stop.
Hunter is currently in Floyd County Jail facing two other armed robbery felonies and is charged with felony armed robbery, felony assault and battery and felony possession of a firearm.
He was initially arrested on charges that he robbed the Big H store on East 12th Street on July 28. Hunter allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint, threatened employees and demanded cash from a register.
Hunter was arrested without incident while hiding at his mother’s home on Myrtle Street Aug. 8. After his arrest for the Big H robbery, police added new charges concerning the robbery of the High Tech at 410 S. Broad St. on Aug. 6.
In that incident, Hunter allegedly hopped the counter and demanded money from the register. However when he jumped, he dropped his cellphone, giving the victim time to pull a pistol and attempt to fire a shot at him point blank. The safety on the firearm was engaged and Hunter then leaped back over the counter and wildly fired several shots, none of which struck the victim.
Hunter is also charged with second-degree burglary in relation to a Sept. 14, 2019 break-in at the Dollar Tree at 2005 Maple Ave. The warrant states that Hunter forced his way into the business when it was not open. The warrant did not state if any items were taken in that incident.
Since his arrest, he also has received new felony charges stemming from an attack at the Floyd County Jail. Hunter, along with three other inmates, are accused of attacking another inmate on Sept. 1. Reports state that the men severely beat another inmate "breaking his arm, nose and collarbone."