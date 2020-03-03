Kyle Rohrig got tired of the corporate rat race as a personal trainer about a decade ago and decided he wanted to give long distance hiking a try. Finding “freedom and solitude intoxicating,” Rohrig is now into his fifth major long-distance hike, tackling the Pinhoti Trail.
While Rohrig speaks glowingly of solitude, he’s not exactly alone on the journey. In fact, his hiking companion, Katana, his dog, is entirely dependent on him. Katana is completely blind, suffering from glaucoma, a not particularly unusual problem for the Shiba Inu breed
While on the trail, Rohrig carries Katana about 75% of the time and allows her to navigate the trails the remaining 25% of the time.
“She’s been blind for almost three years and in that time she’s hiked about 1,600 miles with me,” Rohrig said. Overall, she has done close to 6,000 miles with him over the past decade.
“She’ll follow me and sometime she’ll take the lead,” Rohrig said. “Somehow she is able to smell the trail.”
Rohrig got the idea to take on the Pinhoti Trail back before Valentine’s Day and drove from his home in Navarre, Florida, to Flagg Mountain, Alabama, the southern terminus of the Pinhoti.
“I didn’t have a plan, didn’t know what the resupply points were. I just started walking,” Rohrig said. He said the Pinhoti reminds him a lot of the Appalachian Trail with much less traffic.
Two weeks into the hike and Rohrig thought it would be a good time to take a break and avoid the rain, so he stopped in Cave Spring for a couple of nights.
Rohrig said the more he hikes, the more he likes the solitude.
“It’s like active meditation being out there,” he said. “On the other trails there are so many people that you can’t sit down for 15 minutes without somebody walking up on you.”
When he decided to turn his life upside down, he saved up some money to hike the Appalachian Trail to clear out his head and figure out a new direction for his life.
“It just became addictive,” he said. “It ruins your life in a good way.”
“You have this beautiful pristine trail that is set up perfectly it feels like I have it all to myself,” he continued. “I’ve seen one other through-hiker in three weeks.”
Rohrig and Katana completed the AT in 2014, a 195-day trip during which he sustained a fractured ankle. Immediately after coming off the trail he had surgery — and that gave him some down time to write a book, “Lost on the Appalachian Trail.”
He said the proceeds from that book have helped him make a living by hiking.
Rohrig also through-hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, from Campo, California, north 2,650 miles to Manning Park in British Columbia, just above the Washington state line. He has also completed the Continental Divide Trail, which runs nearly 3,100 miles from New Mexico to Montana, and the Florida Trail which is approximately 1,500 miles long.
The Floridian is also the author of “Racing Winter on the Pacific Crest Trail” and “Hear the Challenge — Hike the Appalachian Trail.”
He tries to carry enough food to get him to the next town, usually three to five days. That equates to about 2 pounds a day. Since he has a dog, he carries extra food for her but tries to carry a lot of meat and cheeses, things he can share with Katana.
The entire trip on the Pinhoti is expected to take about a month, weather permitting. Right now, he is holed up in Cave Spring and giving some thought to possibly writing another book.
Rohrig keeps a daily journal and said that he believes the Pinhoti is going to grow in popularity. There’s not a lot about it in print, so a short book might be welcome.
“If it’s done right, I think it could have enough substance to be good,” Rohrig said.