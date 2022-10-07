Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police investigate a shooting death at 997 Hosea St. on Friday afternoon. David Crowder Editor's Note No more information was available on this shooting as of press time Friday night, but the story online will be updated with current information as it comes in. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man faces a murder charge after his arrest in the shooting death of his father-in-law after a domestic dispute at a home in East Rome.According to the Rome Police Department:Benjamin Tobias Cox Jr., 27, of 116 Hosea St., was arrested at 997 Hosea St., where the incident took place, and transported to the Floyd County Jail.Cox and his father-in-law 42-year-old Kevin Vaughn were involved in a domestic dispute and police say Cox shot him, killing Vaughn.Police were called to the home around 4:40 p.m. and found Vaughn, who was pronounced dead, and arrested Cox. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Rome City Schools BoE names Christian A. Barnes principal of Rome Middle School Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Grand Forks players advance to semifinals at state tennis 1 hr ago Tuscola cheerleaders deck the halls for fall 1 hr ago Rivalry game tickets go on sale Monday in person, available online now 1 hr ago Pisgah volleyball fights for playoff spot 1 hr ago Golfers compete at conference tourney 1 hr ago Pisgah soccer fights for first 1 hr ago Pisgah tennis sweeps Tuscola 1 hr ago Trial will be reset for teen charged with killing his parents last October 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Latest Region Stories Grand Forks players advance to semifinals at state tennis 1 hr ago Tuscola cheerleaders deck the halls for fall 1 hr ago Rivalry game tickets go on sale Monday in person, available online now 1 hr ago Pisgah volleyball fights for playoff spot 1 hr ago Golfers compete at conference tourney 1 hr ago Pisgah soccer fights for first 1 hr ago Pisgah tennis sweeps Tuscola 1 hr ago Trial will be reset for teen charged with killing his parents last October 1 hr ago