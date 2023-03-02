Describing the abuse she'd suffered at the hands of her former husband, a Cave Spring woman asked a judge to sentence the man she'd once loved to the maximum time in prison.
A jury found Van Alan Richardson, 52, guilty of aggravated assault and aggravated battery stemming from an attack on Sept. 8, 2020. In that incident, Richardson choked her, leaving visible bruises and markings.
"For many years I tried to keep peace in our house... Van was a ticking time bomb and I was the collateral damage," Belva Bishop told Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks during the sentencing hearing. "He knows he's lying about the claims he made here in this courtroom."
Richardson told a different story in the trial, which ended Tuesday. The jury convicted him on two charges stemming from the 2020 attack but acquitted Richardson on other, similar, charges from the same incident.
Prosecutors shared other concerns from after the incident. Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Giuliani stated Richardson attempted to contact his former wife while in jail and after he'd been released, despite the fact that he'd been court ordered to not contact her.
"He says he still loves her, and if given the opportunity, the state feels he will contact her again," Giuliani told the court.
Richardson, at first, declined to speak at the hearing.
"The jury found that you're a liar, that you perjured yourself and that you're attempting to cover up," Judge Sparks told Richardson prior to passing down his sentence. "I do think it's significant that you continued to reach out... You are having a very hard time not being able to control Ms. (Bishop)."
Richardson then asked to speak. He told the judge he'd been through Christian-based substance abuse counselling while on bond and that was part of the program.
"All I did was ask for forgiveness for my part, that's why I reached out," Richardson told the judge.
"That's not how I see it," Sparks shot back.
The judge described Richardson's demeanor during the trial -- including the fact that he audibly laughed during Bishop's testimony describing the abuse.
"It shows me where you're at," Sparks said.
He sentenced Richardson to 8 years in prison along with 12 years of probation. Richardson was given credit for the 266 days he served in jail awaiting trial.