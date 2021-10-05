A member of an Atlanta-based gang indicted in a multi-county burglary ring was transported to Rome from Clayton County Jail on Monday.
TeCorey Johnson, 31, and 19 other men belonging to a metro-Atlanta based gang have been accused of more than 160 burglaries across the state of Georgia, including several in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnson was named as an accomplice in the felony burglary smash and grabs at the Kwik Way gas station on Dec. 7, 2015 and at Chuck's Corner store on Dec. 24, 2015. Johnson damaged the walls of both stores with a sledge hammer, a pattern in several burglaries that led to the identification of Johnson and others.
Local burglaries linked to the overall case include Chuck’s Corner on Christmas Eve 2015; Shannon Grocery on Sept. 28, 2016; GNC Grocery on Oct. 8, 2016; E-Z Stop convenience store on Rockmart Highway, June 16, 2016; the Southern Pride Food Mart on Martha Berry Highway, Sept. 3, 2016; and Mr. C’s convenience store on Martha Berry Highway, Sept. 14, 2016.
The burglaries in Floyd County are only a small slice of the pie.
From Athens to Perry to Hartwell to Dawsonville, the list of affected businesses ranges through metro Atlanta as well as north and central Georgia.
Johnson, Terry Wheeler, Travis Tucker, Rahmon Cain, Quinton Tucker, Mario Pass, Larry Johnson, Labrinzo Matthews, Justin Stephens, JePaul Adams, Henrico Hayes, Gary Stephens, Deonta Evans, D’Anthony Brown, Artis Murphy, Marquis Brooks, Narraton Brooks, Jamarqua Cephus, Cavario Major and Horace Jenkins all face RICO and burglary charges.
Many of the men were arrested in 2017 and 2019 in other parts of the state and then transported to Floyd County Jail and released on bond. They were indicted on racketeering and burglary charges in March 2021.