Man charged with terroristic threats after downtown bomb scare From staff reports Dec 20, 2021 A man was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts concerning a bomb scare downtown just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:Police received a call in the area of Second Avenue near West First Street stating a man had abandoned his vehicle near Tortaco and began banding on the windows.An officer found the male, who then stated that he had dynamite in his vehicle. Rome police shut the area down and the bomb squad cleared the vehicle, which didn't contain any bombs or dynamite.