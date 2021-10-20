An Aragon man turned himself into the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Tuesday on misdemeanor second degree homicide by vehicle related to a wreck on Rockmart Highway on Oct. 7.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kerrion Cornelius Woolfork, 22, drifted out his lane while travelling south on Rockmart Highway and struck a Jeep Patriot, driven by 39-year-old Jocsan Abernathy of Rockmart.
Abernathy died on scene as a result of his injuries.
Woolfork is additionally charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and was released on bond Wednesday morning.