A man indicted as a member of an Atlanta-based gang involved in a multi-county burglary ring was brought to Rome from the Clayton County Jail on Monday.
TeCorey Johnson, 31, and 19 other men are accused of being part of a gang that systematically conducted more than 160 burglaries across the state of Georgia, including several in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnson was named as an accomplice in the felony burglary smash and grabs at the Kwik Way gas station on Dec. 7, 2015, and at Chuck's Corner store on Dec. 24, 2015. Johnson damaged the walls of both stores with a sledge hammer, a pattern in several burglaries that led to the identification of Johnson and others.
Other local burglaries linked to the overall case include Shannon Grocery on Sept. 28, 2016; GNC Grocery on Oct. 8, 2016; E-Z Stop convenience store on Rockmart Highway, June 16, 2016; the Southern Pride Food Mart on Martha Berry Highway, Sept. 3, 2016; and Mr. C’s convenience store on Martha Berry Highway, Sept. 14, 2016.
The burglaries in Floyd County are only a small slice of the pie.
From Athens to Perry to Hartwell to Dawsonville, the list of affected businesses ranges through metro Atlanta as well as north and central Georgia.
RICO and burglary charges are filed against Johnson, Terry Wheeler, Travis Tucker, Rahmon Cain, Quinton Tucker, Mario Pass, Larry Johnson, Labrinzo Matthews, Justin Stephens, JePaul Adams, Henrico Hayes, Gary Stephens, Deonta Evans, D’Anthony Brown, Artis Murphy, Marquis Brooks, Narraton Brooks, Jamarqua Cephus, Cavario Major and Horace Jenkins.
Many of the men were arrested in 2017 and 2019 in other parts of the state and then transported to Floyd County Jail and released on bond. They were indicted on the racketeering and burglary charges this March.