A man is in jail without bond after he reportedly robbed his estranged girlfriend at gunpoint in the Chick-fil-A drive thru line early Friday.
According to Rome Police Department Sgt. Chase Burnes:
Police were called to the Shorter Avenue business around 10:44 a.m. after reports that 28-year-old Devon Franklin Jones Jr. pulled a pistol out and took a pair of his shoes from the woman's car.
"He came up to his girlfriend's car on video and knocks on the window," Burnes said. "He pulls a handgun and takes a pair of orange and white Nikes."
Rome police caught up with Jones on Center Street, with the shoes, where a chase ensued in and around Excelsior Street. Finally, they caught him.
"He fell down and I held him until everybody else got there," he said.
Jones is charged with felony robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime as well as misdemeanor theft by taking, reckless conduct, obstruction of a police officer, entering an automobile and littering.
Jones remained in jail on Friday night without bond.