More charges have been filed against a man arrested earlier in connection with the investigation into the killing of two Floyd County women.
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, now faces charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. The warrants state Brown had the drugs, individually packaged with scales and packaging materials, in his 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton on Monday at the Callier Forest apartment complex.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents originally arrested Brown on Monday afternoon at the apartment complex on Dodd Boulevard after he resisted a search warrant for his vehicle, jail reports stated.
The GBI said that arrest was in connection with the investigation into the killing of 19-year-old Vanita Nicole Richardson and her 31-year-old sister, Truvenia Clarece Campbell.
Brown's initial arrest, on a misdemeanor obstruction charge, took place at the K building of the apartment complex after he reportedly entered his vehicle after being told not to do so and resisted police.
He was released on bond but then arrested on the drug charges Wednesday. He was housed in the Bartow County Jail until being transferred to Floyd County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
A second man was also arrested in relation to the case on Tuesday. Arrest warrants stated 36-year-old Devin Lashawn Watts, who is a convicted felon, hid a .380 caliber Glock pistol in the closet of apartment J-10 at the Callier Forest Apartments on Monday.
The pistol had been reported stolen from Pickens County. Watts’ apartment is listed in the A building of that complex located at 131 Dodd Blvd., according to the warrant.
He is still being held without bond on felony charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
There haven't been many details into the investigation of the deaths of the two women released at this point.
The bodies of the two women were found with bags over their heads on May 13 by a DOT crew. GBI agents said they had been dumped off the bypass bridge near the Etowah River. Rome police are assisting the GBI in the investigation.
A GBI medical examiner completed autopsies on the two women on May 14 and ruled their deaths homicides. Neither the GBI nor local law enforcement have released the cause of death. An initial incident report obtained through an open records request had the possible weapon used in the incident redacted.
Anyone with information can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).