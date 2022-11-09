Man arrested for break-ins at Shorter Avenue businesses David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man has been charged in a couple of commercial burglaries on Shorter Avenue.According to Floyd County Jail records;Samuel Lewis Burger, 33, entered Shorter Laundry on Oct. 29 and stayed inside until the business closed.He then broke the office door using a pry bar and stole $4,000 in quarters before leaving the business.That same day, Burger used a pry bar to enter Showcase Auto, where he went into a storage area and looked around for things to take.He was caught on camera looking through property before leaving.Burger is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree burglary.He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by receiving stolen property for an incident dating back to August.According to the arrest warrant:Burger was in possession of an INNOVA scanner that had been reported stolen.He then sold the scanner back to the victim for $40. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Why don’t you go to church? CoosaCon returns: Over 1,000 comics and pop culture fans trek to Rome for the 2nd annual convention Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes This weekend: Chili Fest, CoosaCon, Underground Tours and the Summerville Renaissance Fair Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Catoosa commissioners approve rezoning requests 9 min ago Plenty of local Veterans Day events planned 1 hr ago An uptick of hospital COVID-19 cases made harder by other viruses in Whatcom County 1 hr ago Reeseville man dies of injuries sustained in Dodge County crash, authorities say 1 hr ago Jacob Gonzalez, Luis Ortiz named Pirates' minor league teammates of year 1 hr ago Pirates A to Z: Lefty reliever Manny Banuelos hopes to finally find a home in bullpen 1 hr ago 2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say 1 hr ago Ep. 22 BadgerExtra podcast: Wisconsin football's 2023 QB and big test at Iowa 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Why don’t you go to church? Latest Region Stories Catoosa commissioners approve rezoning requests 9 min ago Plenty of local Veterans Day events planned 1 hr ago An uptick of hospital COVID-19 cases made harder by other viruses in Whatcom County 1 hr ago Reeseville man dies of injuries sustained in Dodge County crash, authorities say 1 hr ago Jacob Gonzalez, Luis Ortiz named Pirates' minor league teammates of year 1 hr ago Pirates A to Z: Lefty reliever Manny Banuelos hopes to finally find a home in bullpen 1 hr ago 2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say 1 hr ago Ep. 22 BadgerExtra podcast: Wisconsin football's 2023 QB and big test at Iowa 1 hr ago