A judge denied the second request to reconsider bond for a man accused of participating in a plot to kill a Bartow County couple.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach did not offer an explanation for denying bond for Justin Kaderli in the order filed Monday.
However, in a previous hearing for Kaderli and at least one of his codefendants, the judge expressed concerns about the reach of The Base, a white supremacist group that prosecutors claim has harbored fugitives.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated in an affidavit that Kaderli -- along with co-defendants Luke Lane of Silver Creek and Michael Helterbrand of Dalton -- conspired to kill a Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of their group.
The Base existed primarily online, according to court documents, although members met up on an isolated property owned by Lane’s family off John Ingram Road in Silver Creek.
So far, seven reported members of the group have been arrested throughout the country, including several who were linked to paramilitary training on the Floyd County property.
At the beginning of a bond motion hearing last week, Kaderli's attorney John Lovell told the court his client ended his participation in the plot weeks before his arrest in January.
Kaderli, 19, was still in high school during the time period outlined in the FBI investigation, Lovell told the court. The attorney also pointed out that Kaderli's family had committed to taking whatever steps necessary to comply with any bond requirements.
Prosecutors argued against that assertion and Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson produced transcripts from intercepted emails and phone calls from the jail where Kaderli had been in contact with a “racially motivated violent extremist” out of Boston.
Johnson did not identify the person during that hearing but stated that Kaderli and the two other men accused in the case have kept up their association with extremist groups while in jail.
She also cited a message from Kaderli to the unnamed third party in Boston that he would have to lay low for a while if he received bond but eventually "would get back in touch."