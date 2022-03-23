A Cartersville man accused of two carjackings in Floyd County was charged Wednesday with murder in Bartow County.
According to a release from Cartersville Police Department Capt. Sarah Ellington Sullivan:
Alex Bernard Joyner, 30, is charged with killing his girlfriend, Malayca Jones, 27, who was found dead Saturday at the Morgan Square Apartments, 290 E. Felton Road in Cartersville.
CPD investigators learned Joyner had been arrested early Friday in Calhoun after leading Gordon County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Joyner had carjacked two vehicles in Floyd County and was armed at the time of his arrest.
Floyd County Police Department investigators later located Jones’ vehicle abandoned near the scene of the first carjacking.
Joyner is also charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and theft by taking motor vehicle in connection with the murder.
Floyd County police and the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office provided details of the Friday incidents that led to Joyner's initial arrest:
At around 5:50 a.m. he approached a woman at her New Heritage Road home, put a pistol to her face and demanded her car. However, he crashed the Chrysler Pacifica in a sharp curve near Calhoun Highway.
He then walked to a nearby gas station on Adairsville Road, pointed his gun at an attendant and stole her car.
An alert went out on the stolen car and a GCSO deputy spotted it on Ga. 53 Spur. Joyner sped away but the deputy pursued the car to the area of Court Street and River Street. Joyner hit another vehicle, lost control and crashed near the Calhoun Post Office.
Deputies, joined by Calhoun Police Department officers, arrested Joyner and recovered the gun believed to have been used in the carjackings.
He is charged in Gordon County with felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers, unlawful possession of a firearm and a number of traffic-related charges.
In Floyd County he is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and weapons violations.
Joyner is currently on probation stemming from a 2009 incident where he was convicted of aggravated assault, a firearms violation and theft in Bartow. He served time in prison and was later paroled.